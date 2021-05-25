Live amateur boxing returns to St. Mary’s County when Knowledge Boxing Center hosts the Will to Win in Southern Maryland 3.

Daryl Hinmon, Knowledge Boxing gym owner said the live show earlier this month went well.

“We’ve all been through a lot this past year, so we hope to provide some much needed entertainment and relief for the county.”

Tickets for the June 5 match up are now on sale and can be purchased at www.knowledgeboxingcenter.com .

The event will take place at the Willows Recreation Center on Bradley Boulevard in Lexington Park, just off Willows Road. The South Atlantic Local Boxing Commission of USA Boxing holds the sanction for the event. Currently, there are ten 3-round bouts of Olympic-style boxing on the card.

Doors open at 2 p.m. with the first bout scheduled for 3 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced but masks are optional. The event will follow the local CDC guidelines.

“If you’ve never been to a live boxing event before, the show will be a treat,” Hinmon said on Monday. “We will have at least 10 bouts of action in multiple weight classes from 60 pound kids all the up to 250 pound heavy weights.

“We have males, females, kids and adults ready to put their all on the line. Anything can happen in the sport of boxing. That’s what makes it so exciting. We’ve been working super hard in the gym to put on great performances for all our fans. Come on out and have a great time. Sidelines Bar and Grill inside Willows Rec Center will have great food and drinks and Knowledge Boxing will bring all the action in the ring. This is our 3rd LIVE BOXING show in St. Mary’s County and we hope to have many more in the future.

Hinmon said that the gym’s motto is ‘Pride in Preparation, Honor in Battle’ and he said they plan to have both on full display. Time is of the essence if you’re hoping to get your tickets as they sold out quickly earlier in May.

“We will bring a socially distanced show for our community.” Hinmon stated in a recent press release.

Great Mills graduates and Lexington Park residents Marlin “Hitman” Smith and O’lante “Mandingo” Briscoe will show off their talents in separate match-ups.

Smith fights at 123 pounds and has been in the ring for two years. Briscoe fights at 165 pounds and has three years of experience in the ring. Briscoe just won a bout last weekend in Carroll County.

In a Master’s bout [ages 35-plus] a female bout between southpaw Kristen Wallace of Lexington Park and Katie Karlow of California will take place.

One of the many sponsors of the show is Rasheda Jones, owner of Makeup Junkiez, an onsite airbrush makeup company that specializes in providing flawless makeup application. Jones and her team will be ring card ladies.

Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Temeria Wilcox is the preferred provider for all physicals needed in preparation for the bouts. Her office is located at 22196 Three Notch Road. Wilcox is a sponsor of the event. When supporting her business, you support a veteran and woman owned business as she was a Combat Medic in the United States Army. She takes most insurances and also serves the under-insured. She will make house calls for the immobile and all COVID-19 services for those without insurance are free of charge. Wilcox is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines for those that still need to schedule.

Another sponsor for the event is Raquel Stone of RAQ-Solid Professional Services. She is a licensed tax preparer for the state of Maryland, a business consultant and also offers Notary services. To contact this woman-owned small business, call 240-572-9322.

Ms. Aisha Holmes is also a supporter of the event as is Manson Dixon Line LLC, A woman owned government contractor locally owned by Waverly and Trent Manson.

Entertainment by DJ Dallas will be provided.

