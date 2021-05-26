The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington DC has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook today for most of the State of Maryland and surrounding region.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

The Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD

The Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD

The Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD

The Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD

Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA

Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head MD

Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD

Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA

Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor

Chester River to Queenstown MD-Eastern Bay

Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River

Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD

Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island

District of Columbia

Cecil-Southern Baltimore- Prince Georges-Anne Arundel-Charles-St. Marys-Calvert- Central and Southeast Montgomery-Central and Southeast Howard- Southeast Harford

Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park-Fairfax- Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria-Stafford-Spotsylvania- King George

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Some storms may be severe. The main threats are damaging wind and large hail.

Temperatures today will be in the low 90’s with 94% humidity.

