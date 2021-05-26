The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington D.C. has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Southern Maryland Region until 10 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
A severe thunderstorm watch is a severe weather watch product issued by regional offices of weather forecasting agencies throughout the world when meteorological conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms as defined by regional criteria that may contain large hail, straight-line winds, lightning, intense hydrological phenomena and/or tornadoes.
A severe thunderstorm watch does not necessarily mean that severe weather is actually occurring, only that conditions present a credible risk for thunderstorms producing severe weather phenomena to affect portions of the watch area. A watch must not be confused with a severe thunderstorm warning.
MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ALLEGANY
ANNE ARUNDEL
BALTIMORE
CALVERT
CAROLINE
CARROLL
CECIL
CHARLES
DORCHESTER
FREDERICK
GARRETT
HARFORD
HOWARD
KENT
MONTGOMERY
PRINCE GEORGES
QUEEN ANNE`S
SOMERSET
ST. MARYS
TALBOT
WASHINGTON
WICOMICO
WORCESTER
MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE
BALTIMORE CITY