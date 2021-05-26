MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (May 24th, 2021) – Three Mules Welding Supplies has signed on as the new title sponsor for the No Clock Street (NCS) series at Maryland International Raceway ™ (MDIR). No Clock Street will run on select Friday nights at Late Model Performance Midnight Madness events.

The No Clock Street series is a No Time, heads up, instant green, shootout, that runs on the 1/8th mile, for points. The NCS series was created in 2018 and has continued to evolve into the program that it is today.

Three Mules Welding Supply is the largest independent welding supply company in Southern Maryland, with two locations that serve our region. They have created a “Welder’s Hardware Store” concept by expanding their product line to include not only a complete line of welding gases, equipment, and supplies, but also plumbing, automotive, construction, electrical, and hardware items, which includes the area’s largest and most varied stock of abrasives. Located on Route 5, their Mechanicsville store is about halfway between Waldorf and Lexington Park. Three Mules’ Lexington Park store is on Great Mills road between Lexington Park and Great Mills.

Three Mules is an authorized distributor for many major welding manufacturers, such as ESAB, Hobart & Thermal Arc welders, OKI / Bering, ORS Nasco & Atlas Welding Industrial supply, Salor Beal Air Compressors, Uni-Hydro Ironworkers, Inweld Welding Alloys, Profax & Tweco Mig Guns, and Walter & United Abrasives, to name a few.

“Three Mules Welding Supplies has been a long-time partner at

MDIR and we can not be happier for them to become the new Title Sponsor of the No Clock Street Program.” Stated Christopher Higgins, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at MDIR. “The NCS series and racers will continue to be one of the main features at our Late Model Performance Midnight Madness with this unique heads-up series. And always remember to support those that support your sport!”

