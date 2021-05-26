NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team concludes the 2021 season ranked 23rd in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division III Coaches Poll.

The IWLCA released the final poll results on Monday (May 24) afternoon. The Seahawks received 94 points giving them the 23rd spot, just one behind where they stood in the last poll at No. 22. St. Mary’s College finished their season back in April with a final record of 7-5 overall and 2-3 in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference. The Seahawk’s last contest was against 2021 Division III National Champions, No. 1 Salisbury University, in the Coast-to-Coast semifinal game.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College women’s lacrosse has been voted to the Top 25 in the IWLCA Division III Coaches Poll every week since March 8th after their first game and comeback performance against the No. 25 teams, Shenandoah University. The Seahawks came back from a five-point deficit in the second half of the game with six unanswered goals to help them reach overtime minutes and ultimately beat the Hornets.

Out of the 12 games played, eight of them were against nationally-ranked opponents at the time of the contest. On March 22, the Seahawks landed in the No. 20 spot, which was their highest ranking this season. At the time, St. Mary’s College held a 2-1 record with victories over Shenandoah and No. 23 University of Lynchburg. Their lone loss was from No. 4 Salisbury. The Seahawks faced an extremely challenging strength of schedule this season.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, five Seahawks have received All-Region honors. Aimee Uibel and Stephanie Heffron were named First Team All-Region honorees, alongside Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick , Lucy Gussio , and Jayne Barkman who were honored with Second Team All-Region.

The same five Seahawks were also named members of the All-C2C Women’s Lacrosse Team. Barkman, Uibel, and Heffron were named to the first team while Gussio and Fitz-Patrick were named second team members.

