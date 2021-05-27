LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit program nationwide in early May to make affordable internet service available to those in need. St. Mary’s County Government is participating in the program. On May 20, the FCC announced that over 1M households had successfully signed up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit since enrollment began May 12. Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel noted that the level of demand for the Benefit reflected the challenges that consumers are facing during these unprecedented times.

“The high demand we’ve seen for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program demonstrates what many of us already knew to be true – too many families are struggling to get online, even in 2021. Help is here. As an agency, we’re continuing to focus our efforts on reaching as many communities as possible, so they can get the support they need.” — Jessica Rosenworcel.

Bob Kelly, Chief Information Officer for St. Mary’s County Government said, “This program is a tremendous benefit to the residents of St. Mary’s County. In combination with the collaborative efforts of our local cable providers this initiative makes internet access available to those most in need.”

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The program also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

Households can apply by contacting your participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process.

Approved Cable Franchise providers operating within St. Mary’s County include: Atlantic Broadband, information is available at https://atlanticbb.com/ebb and

Comcast, information is available at https://corporate.comcast.com/press/releases/comcast-to-participate-in-the-emergency-broadband-benefit-program.

Additionally, online applications can be filed at GetEmergencyBroadband.org . Or, by telephone, call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with proof of eligibility to: Emergency Broadband Support Center P.O. Box 7081 London, KY 40742

For additional information on St. Mary’s County Broadband efforts, visit the county website www.stmarysmd.com\broadband.

Like this: Like Loading...