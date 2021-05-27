The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Laughlin Statter, age 38 of Lexington Park. Statter was last seen on foot in the Leonardtown area on May 26, 2021. Statter is a white male, 5’9” and weighs 245 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Laughlin Statter is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

