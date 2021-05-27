Friday

A chance of showers then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

