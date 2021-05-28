Charleston, WV – The longest offseason of Daryl Thompson’s (W, 1-0) career was no match for the reigning Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year. After 613 days of no Blue Crabs baseball, the 2021 season started with a power surge in a 12-3 victory over the West Virginia Power.

Coming off a historic 2019 campaign in which he struck out 162 batters, the second most in a single season in ALPB history, Thompson came out firing against the Power striking out two in the first inning. The La Plata native finished the game with a quality start, tossing six dominant innings, giving up one earned run while striking out eight.

After a scoreless first, the Blue Crabs bats caught fire against Arik Sikula (L, 0-1). Josh McAdams began the scoring rampage with a solo homer in the top of the second, and the Blue Crabs would score at least one run in each of the next seven frames.

The Power brought in a run in the bottom of the second on a Kent Blackstone error. The Atlantic League newcomers brought in another run in the bottom of the sixth, Thompson’s only earned run of the evening.

Dario Pizzano was Southern Maryland’s offensive star in the team’s season opening blowout win. The first baseman collected four hits in five at bats with two home runs, a double, and three RBI. Kent Blackstone’s bat came out roaring too, the shortstop scored two runs and knocked in as many, and added a homer to his ledger.

A five run seventh inning for the Blue Crabs put unplugged the Power, leading to a 12-3 Blue Crabs victory.

