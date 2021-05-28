MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. – Khalid Balogun ’20 (Bowie, Md./Bowie High School) is making moves in professional soccer by signing with the Maryland Bobcats FC. The Bobcats are a member of the National Independent Soccer Association based out of Boyds, Maryland.

Before the Bobcats, Balogun played for FC Baltimore Christos. The Bobcats are gearing up to play two more spring games in June and playing in the NISA Independent Cup in July. This is the second year of the Independent Cup and the second year the Bobcats will be participating. In 2020, the Bobcats won the Mid-Atlantic Region, topping the group after winning three matches.

“I am extremely happy to achieve a lifelong goal of mine of becoming a professional soccer player. As well as incredibly thankful to St. Mary’s for providing me the opportunities and resources I needed to continue to improve and reach the levels I strived for. I will be forever thankful,” stated Balogun.

Balogun had a decorated career as a Seahawk from his first year in 2016 to his senior season in 2019. The 6-4 forward from Bowie, Maryland started his career as a Seahawk strong by earning Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Rookie of the Year, First Team All-CAC, which he earned all four years at St. Mary’s College, and United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-South Atlantic Region Third Team.

In his second season, Balogun received USC All-South Atlantic Region honors again by being named to the Second Team. Balogun continued to rise in his junior season by receiving USC All-South Atlantic Region First Team and earning his first USC All-America honor.

In 2019, Balogun’s senior season, started and played in all 17 games, led the team in goals with 16, and was second on the team in assists with four total. Balogun was named CAC Offensive Player of the Week three times in 2019, earned CAC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named a First Team member of the USC All-South Atlantic Region. A fitting capstone to Balogun’s career as a Seahawk was being named a USC All-American for the second consecutive year. This was the third All-America award that has been earned by a men’s soccer player at St. Mary’s College.

St. Mary’s College head men’s soccer coach, Alun Oliver ’04 , stated, “I am so proud of Khalid and what he has accomplished. He has worked extremely hard to get to this point and deserves a chance to showcase his talent at the next level. Khalid was a fantastic player for us during his four years and I wish him all the best with his professional career.”

The Maryland Bobcats’ next match is against Cal United FC on June 5 at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

