ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced yesterday that the State of Maryland has now surpassed 6 million total COVID-19 vaccinations, as the state’s key health metrics continue to decline.

69.1% of Adults, 88.1% of Seniors With At Least One Dose. In total, Maryland has reported 6,012,515 vaccinations. According to official CDC data, 69.1% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, outpacing the national rate (61.8%), and putting the state less than one point from reaching President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by Independence Day. More than 88% of Maryland seniors have received at least one dose.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 400. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have dropped below 400 for the first time since October 12, 2020. Hospitalizations have declined by nearly 70% since April 20. COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 399, including 101 ICU patients.

Case Rate Drops Below 5 Per 100K. The state’s COVID-19 case rate has dropped under 5 per 100K, to 4.75—its lowest level since April 3, 2020. Overall, the case rate has dropped by 80% since April 14.

Positivity Rate Again Falls to New Low. Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate fell to another new low—1.84%. Two jurisdictions have positivity rates below 1%: Montgomery (0.82%) and Howard (0.92%). Official data by jurisdiction is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

GoVAX Summer Tour Kicks Off Today

Today, the Maryland Lottery will complete its third $40,000 drawing as part of the $2 million VaxCash promotion the governor announced last week. Marylanders who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to visit any one of thousands of distribution points across the state, or directly schedule an appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov, or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Tomorrow in Ocean City, the governor kicks off the state’s GoVAX Summer Tour, which will bring mobile clinics and vaccine outreach to cultural and community events, bars and breweries, and popular destinations across the state.

