The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing juvenile Donovan David Thorney, aka of Justin Beckett. Thorney is described as a 14-year-old white male, approximately 6′ 1″ tall, weighing 105 pounds with green hair, last seen in the Owings, MD area.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Thorney, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or Deputy N. Savick at nicholas.savick@calvertcountymd.gov .







