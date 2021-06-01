LEONARDTOWN, MD – This year’s Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1, 2021, and goes through Nov. 30, 2021. Being aware and being prepared can make a significant difference in an emergency.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major storms (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.

The Department of Emergency Services reminds residents to begin safety preparations in advance. Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, says, “With last year’s record-breaking season, historic rainfall, and flooding in St. Mary’s County, citizens need to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season. Disasters will not wait; neither should you. So, as we continue our efforts with the recovery from coronavirus, we need to keep leaning forward and preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.”

Preparations include making a kit that is easy to access and readily on hand containing batteries, a portable radio, emergency medical supplies, phone numbers, bottled water, and essential household items needed in an emergency.

Information on preparation is available on the Department of Emergency’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/ or at Ready.gov. For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

