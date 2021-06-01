(Charleston, WV, May 31, 2021) Following a blowout season opening win, the Blue Crabs dropped back-to-back ballgames to the West Virginia Power. In the series finale today, Southern Maryland frayed the Power’s wires early en route to an 8-5 victory.

David Harris, a former Toronto Blue Jays prospect and Frontier League MVP put Southern Maryland in the scoring column in the first inning. With two runners on base, Harris jumped on a fast ball and sent it out of the park to give the Blue Crabs a 3-0 lead.

Southern Maryland put three more runs on the board in the second inning thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Jake Marshall and Jordan Scott.

Fielding errors committed by Southern Maryland tightened the scoring margin in the fifth and sixth innings. The Blue Crabs had three errors in the game, giving Blue Crabs starter, Austin Glorius, and his successor Patrick Baker (W, 1-0) two unearned runs each.

A pair of Blue Crabs insurance runs in the top of the top of the eighth inning gave the pitching staff some breathing room. Dario Pizzano knocked in his league leading sixth and seventh RBI of the season in the frame to extend the lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Southern Maryland’s closer, Mat Latos ,(S,1) made his first appearance of the season, and secured the series split. The Blue Crabs head to Lexington next for a three game series with the Legends before their home opener on Friday, June 4th.

