PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Naval Air Station’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), Commissary, Navy Exchange, and other services announced updates to some of their programming following new DoD COVID guidelines.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reopen some programs and expand others to our patrons while safely operating in a COVID environment,” said Jeff Sias, NAS Patuxent River N9 director. “While we still need to follow certain safety protocols, after working with command and Navy Health experts we can safely expand these services in a phased approach.”

The following services have reopened/expanded as of May 21:

Auto Skills

– Hours: Fridays 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

– Limit 3 people per vehicle at each bay

– Tools will be cleaned after each use

– Water fountains are closed

– Hand sanitizing station available for customer usage

Strike Zone Bowling Center

– Hours: Mondays Closed, Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

– Reservations required, to make reservations please call 301-342-3994. Reservations are for 2-hour max limit, six people per reservation, and reservation times will be staggered to promote social distancing

– Bowling Lanes are reduced from 12 lanes to 6 lanes and rotated daily

– Balls must be left on ball returns after reservation to be disinfected

– Shoes will be returned to the counter for disinfection

– Entrance will be through the single door and exit through double doors

– Please do not move chairs to other tables

– All tables, chairs and equipment are sanitized between reservations

– 3 Hand Sanitizing Stations are available for customer usage

Community Rec (formerly Tickets and Travel)

– Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

– No more than 10 people allowed in the building at one time

– Equipment rentals still suspended

– Pavilion Rentals still suspended

– Events still suspended

– Playgrounds remain closed

Navy Exchange

– Fully vaccinated patrons may enter the Pax River Navy Exchange without a mask

Commissary

– Fully vaccinated patrons may enter the Pax River Commissary without a mask

Customized Creations

– Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

– No more than 4 people in the office at one time

West Basin Marina

– Hours: open seven days a week 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

– No more than two people in the office at one time

– Kayak, Stand Up Paddle Board and Canoe rentals available, reservations required call West Basin Marina at 301 342 -3573

Camping at Pax River

– Limited to 25% Capacity

– Comfort Station at Goose Creek Campground limited to one person at a time

– Trusted Traveler still suspended at this time

– Reservations required, call West Basin Marina at 301-342-3573

Liberty Center

– Reopens June 2 at new location inside new Barracks

– Hours: closed Monday, open Tuesday-Sunday 2 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

– No more than eight people inside Liberty Center at one time

– Hand sanitizer stations available for customer usage

Center Stage Theater Coffee Shop

– Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Movies and facility rentals still suspended at this time

Housing Office/Community Center

– Open for normal operations June 1

Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS)

– NGIS extends service to leisure travelers in addition to those on official travel.

– Front Desk Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

– For information, call 301-342-3601; for reservations call 1-877-628-9233.

Pax River Navy Flying Club (PRNFC)

– Fully vaccinated pilots, students, and passengers may access the aircraft unmasked.

Cedar Point Golf Course

– Walk-ins are now accepted

– Tournaments may now be scheduled

– Hours: Monday 11 a.m.-dusk, Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-dusk, Friday 7:30 a.m.-dusk, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-dusk

– For information and reservations, call 301-342-3597

For more information on Pax River’s MWR programs, visit https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/covid-19-update.

For more information on NAS Patuxent River, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and https://twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO.

Like this: Like Loading...