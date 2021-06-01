Historic St. Mary’s City, MD, May 25, 2021 – Historic St. Mary’s City, St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025, and Tau Lambda Lamda partner to host the Overflow Festival on June 12, 2021. The festival is set to highlight a sampling of Southern Maryland’s finest wineries, distilleries, and eateries. Live music will be featured from several locations in the county and available for virtual viewing.

You do not want to miss this year’s Hybrid Overflow Music Festival. The St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025, Historic St. Mary’s City, Tau Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc and Reach Back & Lift 1 (RB&L1) will host their 2nd Annual Overflow Festival with music at multiple different locations.

The Overflow Festival is a showcase of local wineries, distilleries, breweries, culinary professionals, and regional artisans. St. Mary’s City offers the perfect backdrop to promote and celebrate local establishments while appreciating one of Maryland’s most significant historical finds. This event was created by several non-profit organizations to foster awareness of local history, create entertainment for people of all ages while providing much-needed support to local businesses. The day-long event will be held at three different locals with the main event being held at the picturesque waterfront of Historic St. Mary’s City.

This year, the Overflow Festival will be celebrating the legacy of Go-Go music with the band DC Vybe headlining live at Historic St. Mary’s City. Businesses will have the opportunity to join Livestream to tell the story of their company and give a brief description of their products. Vendor websites will be posted on the event page to help facilitate online sales during the festival.

This is one online event not to be missed.

To register, visit host.regform.com/2021-overflow-festival

For further information about the event including the latest updates on bands and locations visit https://overflowfestival.org.

