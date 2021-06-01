On Friday, May 28, 2021, Corporal Joseph Somerville Jr., officially retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office after a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years. During his career Cpl. Somerville served in many capacities. He was a patrol deputy for 17 of his 25 years as well as part of the Motor Unit for the Sheriff’s Office and was also an integral part of the HotSpot Community Policing Program at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for several years.

Cpl. Somerville’s calm and pleasant demeanor on scenes, as well as his knowledge of St. Mary’s County and many of its residents, was an invaluable asset while serving the community and providing guidance to his fellow deputies.

“We are saddened to see Cpl. Somerville leave our agency,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “His family has been part of the Sheriff’s Office since 1966 when his father Joseph Lee Somerville Senior joined as a deputy and later became Sheriff — the first black Sheriff in St. Mary’s County and Maryland — in 1977. Thank you, Joey, for your service and dedication in keeping the people of St. Mary’s safe.”















“You’re always family,” Somerville told his colleagues. “I love each and every one of you.”

Cpl. Somerville plans on taking a few months to spend time with family and friends while he adjusts to retired life, before beginning his next journey.

