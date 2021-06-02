Historic Sotterley is proud to host the next virtual event of its 2021 Speaker Series at Sotterley as it welcomes Dr. Jamie L. H. Goodall on June 9th at 7:00pm.

From the golden age of piracy to Confederate privateers and oyster pirates, the maritime communities of the Chesapeake Bay are intimately tied to a fascinating history of intrigue, plunder, and illicit commerce raiding.

Goodall introduces infamous men like Edward “Blackbeard” Teach and “Black Sam” Bellamy, as well as lesser-known local figures like Gus Price and Berkeley Muse, whose tales of piracy are legendary from the harbor of Baltimore to the shores of Cape Charles. In this talk, Goodall will focus on the Oyster Wars of the 19th century and the untimely death of Berkeley Muse.

Jamie L.H. Goodall, Ph.D., is a staff historian with the U.S. Army Center of Military History. She has a Ph.D. in History from The Ohio State University with specializations in Atlantic World, Early American, and Military histories. She is also a first-generation college student.

Her publications include a journal article, “Tippling Houses, Rum Shops, & Taverns: How Alcohol Fueled Informal Commercial Networks and Knowledge Exchange in the West Indies” in the Journal of Maritime History and Pirates of the Chesapeake Bay: A Brief History of Piracy in Maryland and Virginia. Her newest project is a National Geographic bookazine on pirates and shipwrecks.

This is a FREE WEBINAR for the public, but advance registration is required. Visit www.sotterley.org to register.

You can also purchase Goodall’s book on Sotterley’s website, and you will receive a signed bookplate from Dr. Goodall!

