On Thursday, May 27, 2021 numerous employees of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were awarded for excellence and exemplary achievements during 2020. We are proud to present those awards recipients:
Deputy Sheriff of the Year: Deputy Andrew Burgess
Correctional Officer of the Year: Corporal Earl Young
Professional Staff Member of the Year: Tyler Ferrari, Property Specialist
Law Enforcement Rookie of the Year: Deputy John Gardiner
Corrections Rookie of the Year: CO Devin Absher
Sgt. Nolan Scully Memorial NCO Award: Sgt. Scott Ruest
Purple Heart: Deputy First Class Carl Ball
Bronze Medal of Valor: DFC Carl Ball and Deputy Dylan Glenn
Distinguished Service: Reverend Larry Crabtree, Sheriff’s Office Chaplain
Lifesaving:
- Deputy Andrew Burgess,
- Haley Squires,
- Lt. Eva Jones
- Cpl. Timothy White
- Cpl. David Corcoran and DFC Andrew Budd
- CO Dayvon West
- DFC Daniel Holdsworth
- Cpl. William Ray and Cpl. Brian Connelly
- Deputy Burgess
Meritorious Action: Dr. Meena Brewster and Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public School
- Sgt. William Raddatz and Cpl. Sheena Tirpak
- DFC David Lawrence
- Sgt. Cory Ellis
- Cpl. Angela Delozier
- Deputy Dianne Hersh
- Cpl. Timothy Snyder
- Deputy Robert Chase
Youth Gun Violence Task Force Team Award: Sgt. David Alexander, Cpl. Christopher Beyer, Cpl. Shaun Carberry, Kelly Castle, Cpl. Jaime Davis, Cpl. Blaine Gaskill, Cpl. Andrew Holton, Cpl. Glen Knott, Cpl. Dustin McClure, Cpl. Gerard Muschette, Cpl. Vincent Pontorno, Cpl. William Ray, Cpl. William Rishel and Cpl. Timothy Snyder
Crime Lab Team Award: Technicians Jessica Barnard, Carleigh Ruleman, Megan Roberts, Stacey Hancock and Greg Butterfield
Patrol Squad 2B Team Award: Cpl. Alvin Beishline, DFC Andrew Budd, Cpl. Brian Connelly, Lt. Kenneth Cusic, Sgt. Cory Ellis, Deputy Dianne Hersh, Cpl. Steven Kerby, Sgt. Joshua Krum, DFC David Lawrence, Deputy Michael Myers, Deputy Benjamin Raley, Deputy Bianca Salas, Deputy Max Schell, Cpl. Dale Smith, Deputy Alexander Wynnyk and Deputy Michael Walker
Retirees:
Service Awards:
40 years:
Sheriff Tim Cameron
35 years:
30 years:
25 years:
20 years:
Kelly Castle, Crime Analyst
Sgt. Todd Fleenor
Darryl Greb, Property Specialist
Cpl. John Kirkner
Cpl. Gray Maloy
Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor
Lt. Bonnie Payne
15 years:
Commendations:
DFC Matthew Beyer, DFC Andrew Budd, Deputy Andrew Burgess, Kelly Crosby, CO Joshua Crow, Kathryn Dykhuis, DFC David Lawrence, Deputy Christopher Palmer, Deputy Benjamin Raley, Megan Roberts, CFC Jonathan Rosado, Deputy Michael Rycyzyn, Cpl. Lacey Smith, Cpl. Timothy Snyder, Deputy Tyler Westphal, Bridget Wimberly, Deputy Travis Wimberly, and Deputy Alexander Wynnyk
Sheriff’s Salute:
CO Devin Absher, Medic Amy Adkins, Jessica Barnard, Cpl. Dannette Barrow, Charlotte Beall, Sgt. Sebije Boyd, Stacey Buckler, Cpl. William Buckler, Cheryl Chalk, Sean Dennis, Cpl. Melissa Dodson, CO Erik Fleenor, Cpl. Brandon Foor, Lt. Michael Gardiner, Cpl. Melissa Green, Lt. Eva Jones, CFC Bradley Kirscht, Ashley Knight, Cpl. Michael Labanowski Jr., DFC David Lawrence, CO Saraha Norris, Susan Oliver, Cpl. Catherine Poole, Medic Erin Quick, Cpl. Luis Ramos Dompenciel, CO Michael Schmidt, DFC Dale Smith, Cpl. Lacey Smith, Lolita Summers, CFC Alexander Tasciotti, CFC Dale Wade, CO Jordan Wagner, CO Matthew Whitley, Bridget Wimberly, and Cpl. Earl Young