Women’s basketball student-athlete Karalina Lawrence has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Talladega College in Talladega, Alabama.

Lawrence, from Stafford High School and Fredericksburg, Virginia, was named to the 2019-20 All-Region XX Division II and All-Maryland JUCO Honorable Mention Teams. That season, she averaged a double-double, scoring 20.1 points and grabbing 12.2 rebounds per game. She finished the season with 14 double-doubles.

Among Region XX Division II players, Lawrence ranked second in rebounds per game (12.2), third in points per game (20.1), field goal percentage (49.0), and free-throws made (110), fourth in defensive rebounds (191) and total rebounds (280), fifth in field goals made (173) and free-throw percentage (75.9), and sixth in total points (462).

Lawrence scored 30 points in a game four times, 20 or more points in a game 12 times, and at least 10 points in all but two of the 23 games she played in.

College of Southern Maryland women’s basketball head coach Ardell Jackson said, “Karalina is an awesome young lady that has made major strides academically and athletically and will continue to make her mark at the next level. She will be missed tremendously. Even though we were not able to play the past season due to the pandemic, that still did not stop us from working hard to get her the opportunity to play at the next level. The hard work never stops with the CSM women’s basketball program. Our goal is to help develop our young ladies while helping them find four-year schools to further their academic and athletic careers.

“We want to wish her all the best as she continues her athletic and academic career.”

Lawrence said of her future at Talladega, “I believe that Talladega College will be a great fit for me. Their basketball program is very good, and the team’s playing style matches mine. Also, Talladega College has a great Criminal Justice Program, which I would love to enroll in.”

Lawrence was able to talk with the coaches and players at Talladega and visit the campus prior to her decision.

“Coaches were really excited to have me because they admire my skill sets, and they believe I will contribute to the growth of their team,” Lawrence said. “The coaches and teammates were very welcoming. They made me feel at home. Also, I really loved their gym.”

Lawrence is the second women’s basketball player to sign at an NAIA school in two years after Amaya Yancey signed to play at the University of Rio Grande in Ohio prior to the 2020-21 season. Talladega College competes in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.

