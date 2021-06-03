BALTIMORE, MD—The Charles County Health Department (CCHD) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southern Maryland Food Truck Festival in La Plata on June 5 and 6. Free vaccines will be available to Food Truck Festival attendees from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival will take place at the Charles County Fairgrounds, which are located at 8440 Fairground Rd. La Plata, MD. The vaccine clinic will be set up in Commerical “B” Building.

The event is part of the GoVAX Summer Tour, which is bringing mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics and vaccine outreach to cultural and community events, bars and breweries, and popular destinations across the state throughout the summer.

“Through the GoVAX Summer Tour, we are taking vaccines to where Marylanders are gathering to have fun with family and friends this season,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “COVID-19 vaccines are more available now than they ever have been, and the state is doing everything it can to make sure that the vaccines are easy to access.”

“We are excited to bring more vaccination opportunities to the community,” said Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney. “I encourage every member of our community to consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine. We look forward to seeing many of you at the Southern Maryland Food Truck Festival this weekend.”

Since the festival is expected to attract attendees of all ages, this weekend’s clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has been granted emergency use authorization for individuals 12 and older.

The Southern Maryland Food Truck Festival charges an admission fee of $15 for children or $20 for adults. There is no cost for vaccines at the event.

To submit a request for a GoVAX Mobile clinic at your event, use the state’s new electronic request form.

