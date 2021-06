Live music is back at Town Hall!

We are ready to get the summer concerts started with Pork Donut on Friday, June 4th from 7-9 pm.

Food Vendors for Friday June 4th

Calvert Crabs Seafood

Chick-fil-A La Plata

Circus Ice Cream

Ohana Snow Shaved Ice

Please remember – no smoking, no alcohol, and no pets on the grounds of Town Hall during events.

