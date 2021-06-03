LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center Expansion Project. The ceremony will take place Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the new section of the detention center located in Leonardtown.

The project includes a new medical clinic and infirmary, a dedicated female housing unit, and multiple renovations to the existing facility.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “This project is one that the Commissioners and I proud to have funded because we recognize the need to improve the existing building and provide for more space for female inmates.”

John Deatrick, Director of the Department of Public Works & Transportation, said, “We are privileged to have worked with the Sheriff’s Office on the development and construction of the facility. The expansion provides additional space for rehabilitative services as well as improved individual medical and psychological treatment for detainees.”

A video of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be available for viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel beginning Friday, June 11, 2021.

