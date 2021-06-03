St. Mary’s College is proud to announce that alumna Carly Harvey ’07 will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the Mulberry Music Festival: The Blues, on Friday, June 18 beginning at 6 p.m. Currently dubbed D.C.’s Queen of the Blues, Harvey is a 2021 Wammie Award-winner for Best Blues Artist.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland presents the Mulberry Music Festival: The Blues, featuring the Josh Riley Band, the Kelly Bell Band, and headlined by The Nighthawks, on Friday, June 18, beginning at 6 p.m. on the College’s Townhouse Green. The event is free of charge and open to the public. It will also be simultaneously live-streamed on the College’s website at www.smcm.edu/mulberry.

The Mulberry Music Festival is the vision of President Tuajuanda C. Jordan and is held every year on the eve of Juneteenth. Originally created in 2019, that festival featured a gospel theme and chart-topping recording artist Jason Nelson. This year’s festival is dedicated to Richard Brewer ’79, an SMCM employee and alumnus who recently passed away and was instrumental in planning this year’s festival.

Read more about Harvey on her website: https://www.carlyharvey.com/

