(Waldorf, MD, June 3, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced Thursday that their left fielder, Braxton Lee, had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Lee got off to a scorching hot start to the season. In four games played, the Mississippi native held a .438 batting average with a 1.125 OPS, one homer, and two RBI.

Before joining the Blue Crabs, Lee had never played outside of affiliated baseball and made it to the MLB as a member of the Miami Marlins in 2018.

The outfielder is the second Blue Crab to have his contract purchased by an MLB organization in the 2021 season, joining RHP Eddie Butler who had his contract purchased by the Kansas City Royals in May.

“Braxton is an elite player on both sides of the ball. We expect to see him in the MLB shortly,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

