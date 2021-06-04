Fishing is the perfect way to spend quality time with your dad. Getting out on the water and away from the stress of day to day life. Sharing the excitement and relaxation of reeling in fish. It’s the stuff memories are made of!

With Father’s Day just around the corner, FishingBooker decided to highlight the best fishing spots to spend a special day with your dad. We drew up a list based on the quality and variety of fishing available, as well as what else you can do while you’re there. Chesapeake Beach in Maryland made our list!

Why is Chesapeake Beach a top fishing spot?

Nestled in the Upper Chesapeake Bay, on the mouth of the appropriately-named Fishing Creek, it’s an ideal spot for some family fun out on the water. As a matter of fact, that’s exactly what Chesapeake Beach was built for. It was founded in 1891 as a resort town, a place where people could escape the noise and stress of nearby DC and Annapolis. It still fits the bill perfectly, with a harbor, hotel, restaurants, and of course, plenty of charter boats waiting to take you fishing.

So, what can you expect to catch? The main target is always going to be Striped Bass, or “Rockfish,” as they’re known in these parts. You can also hook some tasty Flounder, as well as the Chesapeake Bay’s signature delicacy: Crab. The best part? Because it’s so close to the city, you can do all this and still be home in time for lunch!

A full list of the best Father’s Day fishing destinations can be found below:

Chesapeake Beach, MD

