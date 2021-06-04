(Lexington, KY, June 3, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ final game of a season-opening seven-game road trip was cut short due to inclement weather. The Lexington Legends completed the series sweep of Southern Maryland on Thursday night, winning by a score of 8-4 in eight innings.

Southern Maryland started the scoring, plating a pair in the top of the first inning against Kevin McGowan (W, 2-0). It started with Josh McAdams, pounding an RBI double to left field, scoring Kent Blackstone. David Harris plated his sixth RBI of the season to bring in the second run of the frame, scoring Dario Pizzano.

Mike Devine (L, 0-2) got the start for Southern Maryland, his second of the young season. The right-hander allowed four runs in the first inning, powered by a trio of Lexington singles. He would finish the game with just over seven innings of action, striking out a dozen while allowing eight runs.

McAdams, Southern Maryland’s cleanup hitter kept driving in runs in the third inning, plating Harris. The Blue Crabs would score once more in the ballgame on a Joe DeLuca solo shot in the seventh inning, but the team couldn’t chase down Lexington’s early innings scoring output, ultimately losing 8-4.

The Blue Crabs head into their home opener with a 2-5 record and will host the Long Island Ducks on Friday, June 4th at 6:35 PM. This weekend marks the return of Blue Crabs baseball after the longest offseason in franchise history, a whopping 623 days since the team’s last home game.

