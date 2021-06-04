Software development companies in Maryland are seeking top engineering skills. According to recent job posting platforms, there are over 3,000 open positions in the Maryland software development industry. From entry-level application development to junior full-stack development, computer programming is booming across the state. As an individual looking to start your career as a software engineer, you need to know what skills employers are prioritizing. This way, you can tailor your resume and interview responses to fit employers’ needs. Read on to discover the top engineering skills software development companies Maryland are seeking.

Computer Programming

First, many Maryland software development hiring managers are seeking computer programming skills. Notably, employers expect software engineers to know a variety of different programming languages. According to recent reports, some of the fastest-growing languages include Kotlin, Python, and Go. JavaScript, Java, and C++ are also among the most popular. In fact, many development enterprises use JavaScript as their go-to coding language for front-end web development. With growing libraries and frameworks, it is also on the rise for mobile development as well. Therefore, this is a great language to learn as you look to start your career. Of course, familiarize yourself with other languages, especially if you are interested in developing for a specific platform. Definitely, computer programming is one of the top engineering skills to improve your performance at work .

Development Tools And Platforms

Next, develop a background knowledge using development tools and platforms. Notably, many top software developers use a container registry to manage their repositories. For example, leverage JFrog’s Artifactory container registry to effectively and securely manage your Helm repositories. Importantly, a Helm repository in Artifactory offers massively scalable storage for your Helm charts. Indeed, these tools can accommodate data-laden repositories to store your Helm charts. With unmatched stability and reliable support for users, build servers, and interactions, understanding these enterprise tools can set you apart from the competition as you look for a job. Absolutely, Maryland software development companies are looking for engineers who know the top tools and platforms.

Operating Systems

In addition, software development managers are seeking engineers with a strong understanding of operating systems. Ideally, you should familiarize yourself with Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. Indeed, these are some of the most popular platforms. Importantly, some applications rely on a specific operating system to function. For example, engineers often have to consider how different systems allocate memory to client software as they build applications. Additionally, they also need to know how to resolve conflicts, such as interoperability with other operating systems . Of course, they must be proficient in different mobile operating systems as well, such as Android and iOS. In short, it is critical to have a solid background in operating systems as you enter the Maryland software development job market.

Data Structures And Algorithms

Moreover, Maryland software development companies are seeking engineers who know data structures and algorithms. It is nearly impossible to write a real-world application without knowing basic data structures. Familiarize yourself with an array, linked list, and map to get started. Fortunately, many programming boot camps offer data structure and algorithm courses where you can learn the basics. Notably, this is highly beneficial for self-taught programmers. Indeed, many employers often ask about these skills during job interviews. Certainly, learn data structures and algorithms to stand out as you look for a software development job in Maryland.

Object-Oriented Design

Furthermore, familiarize yourself with object-oriented design. According to computer science experts, there has recently been a strong push towards programming using object-oriented design. Often, this approach involves planning a system of interacting objects. Of course, they are usually aimed towards solving a software problem. Notably, object-oriented design involves abstraction, encapsulation, and inheritance principles. You should also understand polymorphism as well. To get started learning object-oriented design, you can take an online course through code-based learning platforms. If you are enrolled in a degree program, you can also ask your instructor as well. Definitely, object-oriented design is a major skill to learn as you look for a job in the Maryland software development sector.

Software development companies in Maryland are seeking top engineering skills. First, computer programming is a fundamental skill for any development professional. Next, it is essential to learn development tools and platforms, such as Helm repositories. In addition, employers are looking for engineers with a strong understanding of operating systems. Moreover, you should learn data structures and algorithms as well. Furthermore, object-oriented design is essential for developers as well. Consider these points to learn about the top engineering skills software development companies in Maryland are seeking.

