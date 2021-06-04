The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southern Prince Georges County in central Maryland… Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland…Until 145 PM EDT.

At 1250 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lincolnia to Lake Ridge, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD… 65 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

65 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. SOURCE… Radar indicated.

Radar indicated. IMPACT… Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include… Waldorf, Clinton, Fort Washington, Fort Hunt, La Plata, Port Tobacco River, Rosaryville, Saint Charles, Accokeek, Bryans Road, Brandywine, Baden, Mason Neck, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Port Tobacco, White Plains and Ripley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 235 Is In Effect Until 900 Pm For The Following Locations

MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CALVERT

CHARLES

DORCHESTER

SOMERSET

ST. MARYS

WICOMICO

Like this: Like Loading...