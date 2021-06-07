Budds Creek, MD (6/4/21)- Defending track champion Derick Quade scored his 3rd win of the season in last Friday night’s 20-lap Limited Late Model feature at Potomac Speedway.

The win for Quade, aboard his infamous Longhorn no.74, would be his 26th career Limited Late Model score and 4th overall victory of the 2021 season.

Pole sitter Kyle Lear launched into the lead on the first lap and appeared to be on target for his first win of the season.

As Lear paced the field, 8th starting Derick Quade, arrived in second on the 8th lap and eventually ran Lear down. Coming down the backstretch on the final lap was the break Quade needed as Lear spun from the lead in turn three and Quade avoided the chaos to grab the win. “We didn’t even plan on coming here until Wednesday,” Quade stated post-race. “We’re headed to North Carolina tomorrow but it’s really hard to pass this place and I guess the decision paid off.” Tyler Emory came home second with Brandon Long, Billy Tucker, and Sam Archer completing the top-five.

Current point leader Jeremy Pilkerton continued his winning ways as he collected his 4th win of the season in the companion 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main. Pilkerton wrestled the lead from Delaware invader Matt Hill on the 14th lap and would drive off uncontested for his 7th career win with his Rocket no.8.”The track had plenty of traction tonight and I was able to go up top to get the lead from Matt.” “This has been a great season for us and I hope we can keep it going.” Ninth starting Megan Mann was third with Ed Pope Jr and Ben Bowie rounding out the top five.

In support class action, defending track champion Deuce Wright took his first win of the season in the 15-lap Street Stock feature, Wyatt Hanson broke through for his first career Potomac feature win in the 15-lap Hobby Stock contest, Justin Hatcher wired the field for his second win of the season in the 15-lap Strictly contest and Justin Bottorf posted his second on the season in the 15-lap Roadster nightcap.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Derick Quade, Tyler Emory, Brandon Long, Billy Tucker, Sam Archer, Wayne Bryant, Chuck Cox, Todd Plummer, Danny Garrett, Kyle Lear, Jonny Oliver

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Jeremy Pilkerton, Matt Hill, Megan Mann, Ed Pope Jr, Ben Bowie, Cody Stamp, Travis Justice, Bo Lollar, Ben Scott

Street Stock feature finish

Deuce Wright, Walt Homberg, Ben Pirner, Stephen Hilgenberg, Mike Bladen, PJ Hatcher, John Cobb, Marty Hanbury

Hobby Stock feature finish

Wyatt Hanson, Hilton Pickeral, Troy Kassiris, Mikey Latham, Erik Hanson, Austin Lathroum, Billy Crouse, Mason Hanson, Watson Gordon

DNS- Owen Lacey, Raymond Reed, Stephen Suite

Strictly Stock feature finish

Justin Hatcher, Brian Johnson, John Hardesty, Casey Sheckles, Daniel Knodle, Greg Mattingly, Bob Todd, Natalie Davis, Tommy Windsor, Stephen Suite, Eric Huntington, Nabil Guffey, Shawn Howsare, Scooter Tippett, Richie Gibson

DNS-Robbie Cairns, Cameron Harris, Travis Dye

Roadster feature finish

Justin Bottorf, Kelly Crouse, Dominic King, Jason Jarvis, John Burch, Dale Simpson, Emily Quade, Brianna Cusick, Jason Penn, James Stonestreet, Joe Beard, Joey Suite, Mackenzie Smith, Tim Steele

DNS-Shelby Beale

Like this: Like Loading...