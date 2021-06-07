LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is pleased to announce the award of a competitive Pre-Kindergarten Enhancement Grant in the amount of $443,700.00. This grant is intended to provide Summer in Person learning opportunities for currently enrolled students, and for waitlisted Pre-Kindergarten students if space permits.

There are twelve Pre-K Enhancement locations including Benjamin Banneker, Leonardtown, Captain Walter Francis Duke, Lettie Marshall Dent, Evergreen, Lexington Park, George Washington Carver, Oakville, Greenview Knolls, Park Hall, Hollywood, and Piney Point Elementary Schools.

Pre-K Enhancement summer classes will operate beginning on July 6 through August 5, 2021, for eligible and registered students two days a week with a Monday-Tuesday, or Wednesday-Thursday option with classes beginning at 12:30 PM and concluding at 3:00 PM. Each session will be staffed with a teacher, a para-educator, and a classroom aide. The Frog Street Summer Program: Kids’ Club, will be the core instructional program. Lesson designs will be developmentally appropriate and hands-on for young learners.

A nutritious snack will be provided daily. Parents and guardians must provide transportation to and from the program. Additionally, there will be free evening virtual Parent and Family Engagement opportunities weekly using Conscious Discipline “I Love You Rituals” with Master Instructor Amy Speidel.

Parents of currently enrolled Pre-Kindergarten students will receive an electronic invitation with directions to register. If space permits, students who were waitlisted this year will be offered a space in the Pre-Kindergarten Enhancement class. Students must be registered to participate. For more information, please contact PreK Enhancement Site Leader, Ms. Lynn Trehern at pltrehern@smcps.org.

