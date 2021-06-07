LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 4, 2020) – The Chronic Disease Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is pleased to announce 2021 More to Explore program! The More to Explore program encourages all community members to get outside and explore our local parks, historic sites, and farmers’ markets through an annual passport challenge. The More to Explore passport guides participants to these locations and offers prizes for those who visit multiple sites during the challenge period.

The 2021 challenge will run from June 5 – September 5. This program works in tandem with the St. Mary’s County Library summer reading program, which allows individuals to participate online or with a printed copy of the full passport or quick guide. For more information on how to participate, please visit: healthystmarys.com/more-to-explore.

Sponsors are crucial to the ongoing success of this program and provide the means to offer printed materials and prizes to participants. Thank you to our sponsors for 2021: MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, the Minority Outreach Coalition, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Library, and St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks.

