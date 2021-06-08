PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 7, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Community Resources announces the American Rescue Plan Nonprofit Grant Program will offer grant funding to local nonprofit organizations that have experienced adverse financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofits may begin the application process on Wednesday, June 21, 2021, online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NonProfitGrant.

Once an application has been submitted, applicants will receive an email detailing next steps in the grant submission process. Nonprofits who receive an award from the program will be notified and granted funds no later than Sept. 1, 2021 and must use those funds no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

To be considered eligible to receive a grant, nonprofit organizations must

· Be in good standing with the State of Maryland

· Be current on all county tax liabilities;

· Have a physical address in Calvert County;

· Demonstrate fiscal accountability;

· Demonstrate economic impacts or increased expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic for the period of March 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021, which are currently not supported by other COVID-19 relief funding.

Calvert County received $306,086 in funding from the Department of Housing & Community Development to distribute funds to local nonprofits that can demonstrate need with priority given to subgrantees that have not received assistance through the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Now Initiative. For more information about the grant, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2460, or email grant@calvertcountymd.gov.

