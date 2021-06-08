LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 7, 2021) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is seeking public comments on the draft community health improvement plan for St. Mary’s County (Healthy St. Mary’s 2026). Community members can read the draft plan and provide feedback to HSMP for consideration before the plan is finalized at: healthystmarys.com/Healthy-St-Marys-2026

Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 provides a community blueprint for improving the health of local residents from 2021-2026. It provides insight into health solutions for the long-term and presents a road map for achieving optimal health for all.

Written comments will be accepted until Friday, June 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Comments may be submitted via the online public comment form or by email to stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

