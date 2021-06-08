LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks is offering a number of new leisure and wellness classes and workshops. We are celebrating with a Pop-Up Family Yoga class this Saturday, June 12 at Leonard Hall Recreation Center. This event kicks off new offerings of leisure and wellness classes that will begin later this month for both youth and adults of all fitness levels.

New class offerings include:

Yoga

Fitness

Dance

Cheer

Dog Obedience

Karate

Pre-registration is required to participate. Please see the full leisure and wellness class offerings at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate, click on “Online Registration” and select from the different categories.

For more information visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or call us at 301-475-4200 ext. 1800. Stay updated by following us on social media at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation, on Instagram @stmarysrecandparks or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/stmarysrecparks.

