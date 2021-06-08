The sun is shining, the temperature is getting warmer, Covid restrictions are easing up and it is a perfect time to dine on the water. Southern Maryland has restaurants that offer great food and beautiful views.

Over the next few weeks, I will give you restaurant locations for St. Mary’s County, Calvert County and Charles County. Some of these are crab houses, some are in marinas, and some offer fine dining. Check out their Facebook pages and/or websites for additional information.

St. Mary’s County waterfront restaurants include:

Captain Pat’s Seafood

Dennis Point Marina & Campground

46555 Dennis Point Way

Drayden, MD

301-994-0000

Captain Pat’s hours:

Sunday through Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Captain Pat’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Capt-Pats-Seafood-118606244848712 /

Courtney’s Restaurant & Seafood

48290 Wynne Road

Ridge, MD

301-872-4403

Courtney’s Restaurant hours:

Monday through Sunday – 9:00am to 8:30pm

Courtney’s Restaurant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Courtneys-Restaurant-142618355774781

Courtney’s Restaurant Website: http://courtneysseafoodrestaurant.com/

Drift Inn Crab House

41310 River View Road

Mechanicsville, MD

301-884-3470

Drift Inn hours:

Monday through Thursday – Closed

Friday – 4:00pm to 9:00pm

Saturday – 1:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday – 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Drift Inn Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Drift-Inn-Crab-House-402810440128761

Fitzie’s Marina & Pub

21540 Joe Hazel Road

Leonardtown, MD

301-475-1913

Fitzie’s hours:

Monday through Wednesday – Closed

Thursday – 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Fitzie’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Fitzies-Marina-Restaurant-and-Pub-120329978001236

Fitzie’s Website: http://fitzies.homestead.com/

Morris Point Restaurant

38869 Morris Point Road

Abell, MD

301-769-2500

Morris Point hours:

Monday through Wednesday – Closed

Thursday – 5:00pm to 8:30pm

Friday – 5:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Sunday – 11:00pm to 8:00pm

Morris Point website: http://www.morris-point.com/

Pier 450 Restaurant

48342 Wynne Road

Ridge, MD

301-679-3900

Pier 450 hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Wednesday and Thursday – 4:00pm to 9:00pm

Friday – 3:00pm to 9:00pm

Saturday – 11:00am to 2:30pm and 4:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday – 10:00am to 2:00pm and 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Pier 450 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Pier450inMD

Pier 450 website: https://pier450.com/

Reluctant Navigator (at Tall Timbers Marina)

18521 Herring Creek Road

Tall Timbers, MD

301-994-1508

Reluctant Navigator hours:

Thursday – 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 5:00pm to 9:30pm

Sunday – 8:00am to 12:30pm

Reluctant Navigator Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/talltimbersmarinamaryland

Reluctant Navigator website: http://www.talltimbersmarinasomd.com/Dining.html

Ruddy Duck Seafood and Ale House

St. George’s Island

16800 Piney Point Rad

Piney Point, MD

301-994-9944

Ruddy Duck hours:

Monday and Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday and Thursday – 4:00pm to 7:30pm

Friday – 4:00pm to 8:30pm

Saturday – 11:30am to 8:30pm

Sunday – 11:30am to 6:30pm

Ruddy Duck Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Ruddyduckalehouse

Ruddy Duck website: https://www.ruddyduckseafood.com/

Sandgates Inn

27525 N. Sandgates Road

Mechanicsville, MD

301-373-5100

Sandgates hours:

Monday through Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Sandgates Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sandgates%20Inn/111833248852927

Seebreeze Restaurant and Tiki Bar

27130 S. Sandgates Road

Mechanicsville, MD

301-373-5217

Seebreeze hours:

Tuesday – 11:00am to 2:00am

Wednesday – 11:00am to 11:00pm

Thursday – 11:00am to 2:00am

Friday through Monday – 11:00am to 11:00pm

Seebreeze Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Seabreeze-Restaurant-Tiki-Bar-106950449388669

Stoney’s at Clarkes Landing

24580 Clarkes Landing Lane

Hollywood, MD

301-373-3986

Stoney’s hours:

Monday and Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday through Saturday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday – 10:00am to 9:00pm

Stoney’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/stoneysclarkeslanding

Stoney’s website: http://stoneysseafoodhouse.com/clarkeslanding/

Like this: Like Loading...