The sun is shining, the temperature is getting warmer, Covid restrictions are easing up and it is a perfect time to dine on the water. Southern Maryland has restaurants that offer great food and beautiful views.

Over the next few weeks, I will give you restaurant locations for St. Mary’s County, Calvert County and Charles County. Some of these are crab houses, some are in marinas, and some offer fine dining. Check out their Facebook pages and/or websites for additional information.

St. Mary’s County waterfront restaurants include:

Captain Pat’s Seafood

Dennis Point Marina & Campground

  • 46555 Dennis Point Way
  • Drayden, MD
  • 301-994-0000

Captain Pat’s hours:

  • Sunday through Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm
  • Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Captain Pat’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Capt-Pats-Seafood-118606244848712/

Courtney’s Restaurant & Seafood

  • 48290 Wynne Road
  • Ridge, MD
  • 301-872-4403

Courtney’s Restaurant hours:

  • Monday through Sunday – 9:00am to 8:30pm

Courtney’s Restaurant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Courtneys-Restaurant-142618355774781

Courtney’s Restaurant Website: http://courtneysseafoodrestaurant.com/

Drift Inn Crab House

  • 41310 River View Road
  • Mechanicsville, MD
  • 301-884-3470

Drift Inn hours:

  • Monday through Thursday – Closed
  • Friday – 4:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Saturday – 1:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Sunday – 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Drift Inn Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Drift-Inn-Crab-House-402810440128761

Fitzie’s Marina & Pub

  • 21540 Joe Hazel Road
  • Leonardtown, MD
  • 301-475-1913

Fitzie’s hours:

  • Monday through Wednesday – Closed
  • Thursday – 4:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Friday and Saturday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Sunday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Fitzie’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Fitzies-Marina-Restaurant-and-Pub-120329978001236

Fitzie’s Website: http://fitzies.homestead.com/

Morris Point Restaurant

  • 38869 Morris Point Road
  • Abell, MD
  • 301-769-2500

Morris Point hours:

  • Monday through Wednesday – Closed
  • Thursday – 5:00pm to 8:30pm
  • Friday – 5:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Saturday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Sunday – 11:00pm to 8:00pm

Morris Point website: http://www.morris-point.com/

Pier 450 Restaurant

  • 48342 Wynne Road
  • Ridge, MD
  • 301-679-3900

Pier 450 hours:

  • Monday – Closed
  • Tuesday – 4:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Wednesday and Thursday – 4:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Friday – 3:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Saturday – 11:00am to 2:30pm and 4:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Sunday – 10:00am to 2:00pm and 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Pier 450 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Pier450inMD

Pier 450 website: https://pier450.com/

Reluctant Navigator (at Tall Timbers Marina)

  • 18521 Herring Creek Road
  • Tall Timbers, MD
  • 301-994-1508

Reluctant Navigator hours:

  • Thursday – 5:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Friday and Saturday – 5:00pm to 9:30pm
  • Sunday – 8:00am to 12:30pm

Reluctant Navigator Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/talltimbersmarinamaryland

Reluctant Navigator website: http://www.talltimbersmarinasomd.com/Dining.html

Ruddy Duck Seafood and Ale House

  • St. George’s Island
  • 16800 Piney Point Rad
  • Piney Point, MD
  • 301-994-9944

Ruddy Duck hours:

  • Monday and Tuesday – Closed
  • Wednesday and Thursday – 4:00pm to 7:30pm
  • Friday – 4:00pm to 8:30pm
  • Saturday – 11:30am to 8:30pm
  • Sunday – 11:30am to 6:30pm

Ruddy Duck Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Ruddyduckalehouse

Ruddy Duck website: https://www.ruddyduckseafood.com/

Sandgates Inn

  • 27525 N. Sandgates Road
  • Mechanicsville, MD
  • 301-373-5100

Sandgates hours:

  • Monday through Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

Sandgates Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sandgates%20Inn/111833248852927

Seebreeze Restaurant and Tiki Bar

  • 27130 S. Sandgates Road
  • Mechanicsville, MD
  • 301-373-5217

Seebreeze hours:

  • Tuesday – 11:00am to 2:00am
  • Wednesday – 11:00am to 11:00pm
  • Thursday – 11:00am to 2:00am
  • Friday through Monday – 11:00am to 11:00pm

Seebreeze Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Seabreeze-Restaurant-Tiki-Bar-106950449388669

Stoney’s at Clarkes Landing

  • 24580 Clarkes Landing Lane
  • Hollywood, MD
  • 301-373-3986

Stoney’s hours:

  • Monday and Tuesday – Closed
  • Wednesday through Saturday – 11:00am to 9:00pm
  • Sunday – 10:00am to 9:00pm

Stoney’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/stoneysclarkeslanding

Stoney’s website: http://stoneysseafoodhouse.com/clarkeslanding/

Lynne O'Meara

Lynne recently retired after 30 years of federal service with the Office of Naval Intelligence. She is now a full-time Commercial Real Estate Agent with Shasho Consulting, Commercial Real Estate. She...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply