The sun is shining, the temperature is getting warmer, Covid restrictions are easing up and it is a perfect time to dine on the water. Southern Maryland has restaurants that offer great food and beautiful views.
Over the next few weeks, I will give you restaurant locations for St. Mary’s County, Calvert County and Charles County. Some of these are crab houses, some are in marinas, and some offer fine dining. Check out their Facebook pages and/or websites for additional information.
St. Mary’s County waterfront restaurants include:
Captain Pat’s Seafood
Dennis Point Marina & Campground
- 46555 Dennis Point Way
- Drayden, MD
- 301-994-0000
Captain Pat’s hours:
- Sunday through Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm
- Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 10:00pm
Captain Pat’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Capt-Pats-Seafood-118606244848712/
Courtney’s Restaurant & Seafood
- 48290 Wynne Road
- Ridge, MD
- 301-872-4403
Courtney’s Restaurant hours:
- Monday through Sunday – 9:00am to 8:30pm
Courtney’s Restaurant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Courtneys-Restaurant-142618355774781
Courtney’s Restaurant Website: http://courtneysseafoodrestaurant.com/
Drift Inn Crab House
- 41310 River View Road
- Mechanicsville, MD
- 301-884-3470
Drift Inn hours:
- Monday through Thursday – Closed
- Friday – 4:00pm to 9:00pm
- Saturday – 1:00pm to 9:00pm
- Sunday – 1:00pm to 8:00pm
Drift Inn Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Drift-Inn-Crab-House-402810440128761
Fitzie’s Marina & Pub
- 21540 Joe Hazel Road
- Leonardtown, MD
- 301-475-1913
Fitzie’s hours:
- Monday through Wednesday – Closed
- Thursday – 4:00pm to 8:00pm
- Friday and Saturday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm
- Sunday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm
Fitzie’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Fitzies-Marina-Restaurant-and-Pub-120329978001236
Fitzie’s Website: http://fitzies.homestead.com/
Morris Point Restaurant
- 38869 Morris Point Road
- Abell, MD
- 301-769-2500
Morris Point hours:
- Monday through Wednesday – Closed
- Thursday – 5:00pm to 8:30pm
- Friday – 5:00pm to 10:00pm
- Saturday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm
- Sunday – 11:00pm to 8:00pm
Morris Point website: http://www.morris-point.com/
Pier 450 Restaurant
- 48342 Wynne Road
- Ridge, MD
- 301-679-3900
Pier 450 hours:
- Monday – Closed
- Tuesday – 4:00pm to 8:00pm
- Wednesday and Thursday – 4:00pm to 9:00pm
- Friday – 3:00pm to 9:00pm
- Saturday – 11:00am to 2:30pm and 4:00pm to 9:00pm
- Sunday – 10:00am to 2:00pm and 3:00pm to 7:00pm
Pier 450 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Pier450inMD
Pier 450 website: https://pier450.com/
Reluctant Navigator (at Tall Timbers Marina)
- 18521 Herring Creek Road
- Tall Timbers, MD
- 301-994-1508
Reluctant Navigator hours:
- Thursday – 5:00pm to 9:00pm
- Friday and Saturday – 5:00pm to 9:30pm
- Sunday – 8:00am to 12:30pm
Reluctant Navigator Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/talltimbersmarinamaryland
Reluctant Navigator website: http://www.talltimbersmarinasomd.com/Dining.html
Ruddy Duck Seafood and Ale House
- St. George’s Island
- 16800 Piney Point Rad
- Piney Point, MD
- 301-994-9944
Ruddy Duck hours:
- Monday and Tuesday – Closed
- Wednesday and Thursday – 4:00pm to 7:30pm
- Friday – 4:00pm to 8:30pm
- Saturday – 11:30am to 8:30pm
- Sunday – 11:30am to 6:30pm
Ruddy Duck Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Ruddyduckalehouse
Ruddy Duck website: https://www.ruddyduckseafood.com/
Sandgates Inn
- 27525 N. Sandgates Road
- Mechanicsville, MD
- 301-373-5100
Sandgates hours:
- Monday through Sunday – 11:00am to 9:00pm
Sandgates Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sandgates%20Inn/111833248852927
Seebreeze Restaurant and Tiki Bar
- 27130 S. Sandgates Road
- Mechanicsville, MD
- 301-373-5217
Seebreeze hours:
- Tuesday – 11:00am to 2:00am
- Wednesday – 11:00am to 11:00pm
- Thursday – 11:00am to 2:00am
- Friday through Monday – 11:00am to 11:00pm
Seebreeze Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Seabreeze-Restaurant-Tiki-Bar-106950449388669
Stoney’s at Clarkes Landing
- 24580 Clarkes Landing Lane
- Hollywood, MD
- 301-373-3986
Stoney’s hours:
- Monday and Tuesday – Closed
- Wednesday through Saturday – 11:00am to 9:00pm
- Sunday – 10:00am to 9:00pm
Stoney’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/stoneysclarkeslanding
Stoney’s website: http://stoneysseafoodhouse.com/clarkeslanding/