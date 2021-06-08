Wednesday

A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm.

Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

