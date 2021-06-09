On Tuesday, June 8, County Administrator Mark Belton and the County Attorney’s Office staff provided the Board of County Commissioners with a presentation on Charles County Community Drainage and Stormwater Management. The County Commissioners approved the County Community Drainage and Stormwater Management Program and directed staff to present a recommendation regarding the development of a residential subdivision prioritization list, with consideration given to requesting the Resilience Authority of Charles County as the contracting entity.

County Administrator Mark Belton and Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services Director Jenifer Ellin provided an update on the American Rescue Plan Act proposed spending plan. The county plans to allocate more than $11.2 million towards stormwater management; more than $11.2 million to broadband; $2 million towards grants to businesses; $2 million for training and business outreach; $540,000 to non-profit grants including administrative fees; $298,500 for a new county ambulance; $424,500 towards radios for fire service; and $4 million for reclaimed water filtration upgrades to improve reliability and reduce draw down from aquifer.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, the College of Southern Maryland, Bryans Road Shopping Center, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. Appointments are available for those 12 and older who would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine through the Department of Health. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . Masks are still required in Charles County indoors at schools, on public transportation, and in health care settings. The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on the hospital COVID-19 statistics and operations. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and answers to their frequently asked questions. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update, which included 2021 graduations, school COVID-19 statistics, and June 15 as the last day of school.

Planning Director James Campbell and Planner III Amy Blessinger provided an update on the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor zoning revisions. Proposed revisions include revising transitional provisions section to include additional transitional provisions, mostly for existing nonconforming uses and buildings and creating a new Transitional Period, which would end 5 years from time of adoption of additional transitional provisions. County Commissioners provided consensus on staff moving forward.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2021 budget amendment increase of $131,500 to account for expenses greater than usual due to late tax payments.

A fiscal 2021 budget amendment increase of $50,000 to cover the current overrun and fund the Central Services Bank Expenses account to year end estimate.

A fiscal 2021 contingency transfer request of $66,500 to reimburse the General Fund for cost to run fiber optics to the Cobb Island VFD, from Benedict VFD to Animal Shelter, and to reimburse the Capital Project Fund to replace fiber cables at the Detention Center.

A budget amendment increase of $492,380 to cover overages in the Storm Event budget.

A Sheriff's Office request to apply to the COPS Hiring Program grant and if grant application is approved, that Commissioners commit to approving four new pins for the agency and providing county General Fund match funds to support the grant.

A petition from the College of Southern Maryland for the Maryland Higher Education Grant, which the Department of General Services would encumber State funds in the amount of $1,629,000 for design and the first portion of construction of the HT Renovation to Student Resource Center project, as authorized by the 2021 Maryland General Assembly.

Appointing Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) to the College of Southern Maryland Mediation Center Local Advisory Council.

Discussion

County Commissioners, County Attorney’s Office, and the County Board of Elections discussed Maryland State House Bill 655 on district voting. Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell explained that Bill 655 did not pass in the Senate, but could be reconsidered in the 2022 General Assembly. County Commissioners requested Mitchell to provide the available options moving forward to garner input from the public on possible amendments to the county code that address Commissioner elections.

Employee Recognitions

Public Hearing

County Commissioners also provided a public hearing for Bill 2021-02 Zoning Text Amendment 19-154 Single Family Attached Residential and Multi-Family. The County Commissioners left the record open until July 2, 2021.

Following this hearing, there was a public hearing for Zoning Map Amendment 20-01 Wintergreen, Rural Conservation to Commercial Village. The County Commissioners left the record open until July 23, 2021.

Next Commissioners Session: June 22, 2021 (held virtually)

