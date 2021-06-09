LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks will host a Job Fair at the Wellness and Aquatics Center at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown Campus. The community is invited to attend and gain insight on programs and apply to join the Recreation and Parks team.

The Job Fair will take place Tuesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 8, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aquatics Center. Qualified fitness and therapeutic program instructors, lifeguards and facility managers are encouraged to attend. County staff will be available to provide resources for applicants, answer questions, and provide facility tours. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of resumes, qualifications and certifications.

The Department of Recreation continues to work with the College leadership to develop a proposed Wellness Center lease agreement for approval. Discussions regarding the feasibility of partnering to open the warm water therapy pool in the near future are ongoing.

The Wellness and Aquatics Center is located at 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. If you are unable to attend the Job Fair, but interested in employment with Recreation & Parks, please contact Marva Kumpf, Leisure and Wellness Coordinator, at marva.kumpf@stmarysmd.com or (301) 475-4200 ext. 1803.

You may also visit our website www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs to complete an application.

