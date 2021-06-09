The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

Flash Flood Warning for… Southeastern St. Marys County in southern Maryland…

Southeastern St. Marys County in southern Maryland… Until 1045 PM EDT.

At 735 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD… Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE… Doppler radar.

IMPACT… Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

Instructions: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

