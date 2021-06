Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. East wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Like this: Like Loading...