The St. Mary’s Ryken Class of 2021 graduation ceremony occurred on Tuesday, June 1 in the MIL Family Stadium on the St. Mary’s Ryken campus. 167 graduates are part of the 40th graduating class of St. Mary’s Ryken High School.

“Let’s hear it for the class of 2021,” said Principal Catherine Bowes. “This has been one of the most difficult years a group of seniors will ever have – well done!”

Xaverian Orator, Rebecca Arnold spoke during the commencement ceremony. She will attend the University of Maryland College Park Honors Program in the fall.

This graduates in the 40th graduating class were admitted to 237 different colleges and universities that spanned 34 states, Canada, England and Scotland. The 167 graduates at St. Mary’s Ryken received over 458 different scholarship offers that totaled over $22 million dollars which is the second highest in school history. Forty-two percent of the senior class had offers that totaled over $100,000 or more. Twenty-six percent had offers totaling over $200,000. Twenty-two AP Scholars are in this class and 20 graduates signed to continue to play their sports in college.

Class Speaker Josh Nguyen spoke during the Baccalaureate Mass on Sunday, May 23 and will attend the University of Maryland College Park in the fall.

Included in the different colleges this year’s class will be attending are notable Catholic and secular universities such as Fairfield University, Santa Clara University, University of Dallas, University of Notre Dame, University of San Francisco, University of Scranton and Villanova University.

“The statistic I am most proud of for the Class of 2021 is their Christian Service”, said President Rick Wood. “The Class of 2021 had over 16,000 hours serving our school, counties, state and global communities! They epitomize the Xaverian motto of “Falling in love with the service of God.”

The following special awards which have become a tradition at St. Mary’s Ryken were awarded during the commencement ceremony:

Sister Sara Ann Abell Award, SCN, Service Award: Emily Trossbach – Catholic University of America

Brother Edward Driscoll, CFX, Service Award: Christian Aviles – College of Southern Maryland

St. Mary’s Ryken Knight Award: Julia Baddour – Belmont University

St. Mary’s Ryken Knight Award: Luke Getson – University of Notre Dame

Brother Lambert Award Academic Achievement Award: Joshua Nguyen – University of Maryland College Park

Archbishop’s Award for Catholic Citizenship: Sandra Bradley – Benedictine College

Xaverian Award: Thomas Annulis – Mount St. Mary’s University

