June 8, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– During the June 7, 2021 Town Council Work Session, Patrick Gonzales of Gonzales Media & Research presented the findings of a recent poll conducted of Town residents.

Key findings from the report show:

97% of Town residents report their quality of life in their Town as “Excellent” or “Good”.

91% of Town residents believe the Town should emphasize the peace and quiet enjoyment of its residents.

93% of Town residents disagree with the statement, “Chesapeake Beach should be primarily a tourist destination first and residential community second”.

69% of Town residents agree with the statement, “I would prefer that homes surrounding me remain in residential use and not be used as a short-term vacation rental housing.”

By a greater than 2-to-1 margin, 66% of Chesapeake Beach residents believe that vacation stays by tourists to the Town are best suited to take place at a local hotel or inn, compared to 31% who think tourist stays are best suited to occur at residential dwellings such as a Airbnb.

Three-quarters of the Town (76%) prefer to live in a residential community where homes are occupied by families or individuals that are not transient, contrasted with 24% who state that it would not bother them if their neighbors rented their home to transient vacationers with different guest every couple of days.[i]

To view the full report click here.

[i] The term “Transient” is defined as a person who is staying or working in a place for only a short time.

