(Waldorf, MD, June 8, 2021) After a day off, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home to host their Atlantic League North Division rival York Revolution in the first of a three game series. Both York and Southern Maryland entered Tuesday night’s contest with a 3-7 record, already one-sixth of the way through the first half of the Atlantic League season. On this night, York came out on top by a score of 12-2.

The first inning of action was action packed. The Revs plated a trio of runs off of the Crabs starter, Sam Burton (L, 0-1). Southern Maryland fired back right away, scoring two in the bottom of the inning on a two-out Josh McAdams wall scraping homer over the Mini-Monster in left field.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Sam Burton suffered a thumb injury, forcing him out of the game in the fourth, giving way to Greyfer Eregua with one out and runners on the corners. Eregua allowed the bases to clear, giving York a 6-2 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Southern Maryland’s bats stayed silent, but the Revs ran rampant on the base paths, stealing seven bases in the game, and adding six more runs in the eighth inning. The scoring outbreak made the game suddenly out of reach, and led to a final score of 12-2, giving York the series opening win.

