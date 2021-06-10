Congratulations to the following students from the Class of 2021 for successfully completing the St. Mary’s Ryken Scholars Program and earning the Scholars Program destination on their diplomas. Each of these students received recognition at graduation and during the senior awards dinner.
“We are very proud of this group, the largest number of graduating Scholars to date,” said Dean of Academics, Mr. Brad Chamberlain. “They have spent years dedicated to a particular discipline, spent countless hours in labs, presented scientific study to public audiences, wrote and perfected lengthy essays, produced beautiful and moving works of art, and took a host of Advanced Placement and Project Lead the Way exams. They have truly earned the designation of Scholar and we hope the lessons they have learned in their time at St. Mary’s Ryken, and the special obstacles they learned to overcome, will guide them as they move forward in life to the challenges and opportunities that await this excellent group of students.”
Biomedical
- Sandra Bradley
- Laci Cardova
- Crescila Deleon
- Emily Gardiner
- Luke Getson
- Molly Guy
- Jaeden Hosea
- Emily Litten
- Blake Meyer
- Drew Pettis
- Raquel Rawlins
- Caroline Tedford
- Tyler Tran
Computer Science
- James Devine
- Patrick Devine
- Kylie Flerlage
- Robert Hicks
- Joshua Nguyen
- Trinity Plemons
- Peter Schumacher
- Ethan Strain
Engineering
- Gregory Belvin
- Matthew Caldwell
- Nikia Friday
- Kayla Gormley
- Matthew Harrer
- Jared Hutson
- Anthony Pensenstadler
Global and International Studies
- Rebecca Arnold
- Jesse Harris
- Emilie Hickey
- Hannah Wilson
Humanities
- Daphne Spencer
Performing Arts
- Sydney Chamberlain
- Katelyn Kovach
Visual Arts
- Julia Belvin
- Shauna Kearney
- Katherine Murphy
The goal of the Scholars Program is to offer accelerated curriculum concentrations to our students who want a more rigorous and advanced course of study in a specific field.
The STEM curriculum uses Project Lead the Way (PLTW), the nation’s leading provider of STEM programs. PLTW’s success in preparing students to succeed has been recognized by many colleges and universities. SMR is the only high school in St. Mary’s County that currently utilizes PLTW curriculum.
Benefits of the SMR Scholars Program include:
- Participation in a selective academic program with specialty pathways
- Internship opportunities
- Flexible scheduling to allow for electives of choice
- Exclusive field trips
- Capstone senior project with presentations to local professionals with consultation and feedback
- Distinguished addition for college applications
- Recognition at graduation and Scholars Program diploma
For more information about the Scholars Program, please visit this page, or contact Mr. Brad Chamberlain at brad.chamberlain@smrhs.org.