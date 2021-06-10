Congratulations to the following students from the Class of 2021 for successfully completing the St. Mary’s Ryken Scholars Program and earning the Scholars Program destination on their diplomas. Each of these students received recognition at graduation and during the senior awards dinner.

“We are very proud of this group, the largest number of graduating Scholars to date,” said Dean of Academics, Mr. Brad Chamberlain. “They have spent years dedicated to a particular discipline, spent countless hours in labs, presented scientific study to public audiences, wrote and perfected lengthy essays, produced beautiful and moving works of art, and took a host of Advanced Placement and Project Lead the Way exams. They have truly earned the designation of Scholar and we hope the lessons they have learned in their time at St. Mary’s Ryken, and the special obstacles they learned to overcome, will guide them as they move forward in life to the challenges and opportunities that await this excellent group of students.”

Biomedical

Sandra Bradley

Laci Cardova

Crescila Deleon

Emily Gardiner

Luke Getson

Molly Guy

Jaeden Hosea

Emily Litten

Blake Meyer

Drew Pettis

Raquel Rawlins

Caroline Tedford

Tyler Tran

Computer Science

James Devine

Patrick Devine

Kylie Flerlage

Robert Hicks

Joshua Nguyen

Trinity Plemons

Peter Schumacher

Ethan Strain

Engineering

Gregory Belvin

Matthew Caldwell

Nikia Friday

Kayla Gormley

Matthew Harrer

Jared Hutson

Anthony Pensenstadler

Global and International Studies

Rebecca Arnold

Jesse Harris

Emilie Hickey

Hannah Wilson

Humanities

Daphne Spencer

Performing Arts

Sydney Chamberlain

Katelyn Kovach

Visual Arts

Julia Belvin

Shauna Kearney

Katherine Murphy

The goal of the Scholars Program is to offer accelerated curriculum concentrations to our students who want a more rigorous and advanced course of study in a specific field.

The STEM curriculum uses Project Lead the Way (PLTW), the nation’s leading provider of STEM programs. PLTW’s success in preparing students to succeed has been recognized by many colleges and universities. SMR is the only high school in St. Mary’s County that currently utilizes PLTW curriculum.

Benefits of the SMR Scholars Program include:

Participation in a selective academic program with specialty pathways

Internship opportunities

Flexible scheduling to allow for electives of choice

Exclusive field trips

Capstone senior project with presentations to local professionals with consultation and feedback

Distinguished addition for college applications

Recognition at graduation and Scholars Program diploma

For more information about the Scholars Program, please visit this page, or contact Mr. Brad Chamberlain at brad.chamberlain@smrhs.org.

