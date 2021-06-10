FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC…Maryland…Virginia and

West Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of

Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel , Calvert , Carroll, Central and

Eastern Allegany, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and

Southeast Montgomery, Charles , Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick

MD, Garrett, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Northwest

Montgomery, Prince Georges , Southern Baltimore, St. Marys and

Washington. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria,

Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick VA, Northern Fauquier,

Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Shenandoah, Warren and

Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant,

Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western

Grant and Western Mineral.

A cold front will drop southward into the area today. This front

will become the focus for slow-moving thunderstorms this afternoon

and evening. Because of the slow-motion and ample moisture in the

atmosphere, storms may drop 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period

of time, resulting in flash flooding.

of water in streams, creeks, and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to

Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You

should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should

Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

