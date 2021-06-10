FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a
- Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC…Maryland…Virginia and
West Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of
Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and
Eastern Allegany, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and
Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick
MD, Garrett, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Northwest
Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southern Baltimore, St. Marys and
Washington. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria,
Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick VA, Northern Fauquier,
Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Shenandoah, Warren and
Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant,
Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western
Grant and Western Mineral.
- From Noon EDT today through this evening
- A cold front will drop southward into the area today. This front
will become the focus for slow-moving thunderstorms this afternoon
and evening. Because of the slow-motion and ample moisture in the
atmosphere, storms may drop 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period
of time, resulting in flash flooding.
- Heavy rainfall in a short amount of time can result in rapid rises
of water in streams, creeks, and urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.