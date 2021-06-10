On Sunday, June 6, the Maryland Fallen Firefighters Services Memorial held its’ 2021 recognition ceremony for those fire and rescue members that died in the line of duty There were seven names of personnel from the past two years, plus three additional names of those who had died previously.

On a brutally hot afternoon, members of the families of those honored, as well as fire and rescue honor guards and fellow firefighters gathered at the Maryland Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Annapolis for the ceremony. Stuart Nathan, Esq. of the Baltimore City Fire Department, gave the welcome to those assembled; as family members were escorted from the Goldstein Treasury Building through lines of uniformed firefighters to their seats.

The National Anthem was sung by FF/EMT Ashley Alejandre, of the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services.

The Invocation was given by Reverend John Long, Chief Chaplain of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.

The Memorial Address was given by Christine Uhlhorn, Fire Chief retired, of the the Howard County DFRS.

The Family Response was given by Mrs. Marty Cropper, widow of Capt. Leroy Cropper Jr (LODD, 4/28/1995)

The Memorial Response was presented by Dennis Beard, President of the Maryland Fire Rescue Services Memorial Foundation, Inc.

The following personnel were remembered on this date, and their names placed on the Memorial Wall of Heros:

Fireman David W. Hambrock, West Annapolis Vol. Fire and Improvement C0mpany – LODD 4/2/1931

Fireman Thomas Chew, United Steam Fire Engine Company#3, Frederick, MD – LODD 6/30/1934

Fireman R. Earl Derr, Independent Hose Co. #1, Frederick, MD – LODD 5/1/1948

FF Michael Powers, Libertytown VFD – LODD 6/25/2119

Treasurer Kim Weber, Fallston Vol. Fire and Ambulance Co., – LODD 10/2/20

Asst. Engineer Otis Isaacs, Jr. North East Fire Company – LODD 12/29/2019

FF/HVO Brad Scott, Howard County DFRS – LODD 5/31/2020

Paramedic Jeffrey Schaffer, Taneytown VFC – LODD 8/10/2020

FF/EMT Brian Hamilton, Naval District of Washington FD – LODD 1/1/2021

LT. William Sheffield, Baltimore City FD – LODD 1/27/2021

Members of the family of each honoree were escorted by members of their company to the wall, where they unveiled the name of their loved one, then went to receive a folded Maryland flag and flower.

The Lord’s Prayer was sung by Tim Konig.

























The Memorial wreaths were placed at the Memorial, the Last Alarm signal ( 5-5-5) was rung, and Taps was presented by Jesse Downey Sr, Sudlersville VFC, and Jesse Downey Jr, Chestertown VFC. Both trumpeters are also members of the Community VFC of Millington.

Following the benediction by Chaplain Long, there was a fly-over performed by the Maryland State Police helicopter.

Members from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department were present to honor Bryan Hammy Hamilton as well, where Hammy was a longtime volunteer, brother, friend, mentor and fireman.

Like this: Like Loading...