(Waldorf, MD, June 9, 2021) The Blue Crabs’ Atlantic League North Division rival got the best of them once again on Wednesday evening, defeating Southern Maryland by a score of 12-1.

It was a rare off night for Southern Maryland’s ace, Daryl Thompson (L, 2-1). The La Plata native proved that he is in fact human, coming off back-to-back starts in which he was nearly untouchable. The MLB veteran allowed eight earned runs in just over six innings of work.

Southern Maryland’s offense struggled throughout the contest while facing the Revolution starter, Alex Sabania (W, 3-0). The MLB veteran, Sanabia, tossed a near complete game shutout, allowing the lone Blue Crabs run of the contest in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs.

The Blue Crabs will look to avoid the series sweep with Mike Devine on the mound in the series finale. Tomorrow night’s game, Thursday June 10th, at 6:35 PM will see the Blue Crabs rebrand as the Southern Maryland Bleu Cheeses as part of their Wing Wars series.

