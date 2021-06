Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

