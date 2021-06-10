LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) is running a summer special on Monthly Transit Passes. During June, July and August monthly passes will cost $20 instead of $40 and can be used in an unlimited capacity for the month of purchase.

Monthly passes can be purchased directly from drivers on buses or at the STS office located at 44829 St. Andrews Church Rd in California.

These special rate passes are good from the first of a month until the last day of the month and are good for all fixed-route transportation, excluding paratransit. John Deatrick, Director of the Department of Public Works and Transportation, said, “This is an excellent opportunity for riders to make use of STS buses this summer. It’s good for our roads, it’s good for our environment, and it’s good for our community.”

For more information, please contact the STS Dispatch Office, Monday-Saturday from 5:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

